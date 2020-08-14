CSK captain MS Dhoni reunited with his team-mates including vice-captain Suresh Raina ahead of their training camp for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The three-time IPL champions are holding a camp in Chennai before the squad’s departure for UAE. Chennai Super Kings preparations for IPL is set to begin on August 15 till August 20, 2020. MS Dhoni Reaches Chennai for IPL 2020 To Join CSK Camp, Excited Trend #Dhoni, Share Pics and Videos.

With resuming their preparation for IPL 2020 in Chennai, photos and videos of players meeting each other for the first time in a while stared to emerge online. The likes of Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma boarded the plane from Delhi while skipper MS Dhoni joined them in Ranchi. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss the six-day training camp due to personal commitments as confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Harbhajan Singh is also expected to not take part in the preparations but both the players will join the squad couple of days before they depart for UAE for the latest season of Indian Premier League.

The main focus of the preparation camp will primarily be on the fitness of the players along with some cricket training. Before the CSK squad takes off for the United Arab Emirates, players will undergo yet another COVID-19 test, whose results must turn out to be negative. The three-time champions are expected to leave to UAE on August 21.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on September 19 with the final expected to be played on November 10. Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai will host all the games behind closed doors and no fans will be allowed inside the grounds to maintain the social distancing protocols amid the current circumstances.

