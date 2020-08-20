After receiving permission from the Indian government to host IPL 2020 in UAE, BCCI are facing new off-field issued as the cricketing board is worried about the rapid rise of coronavirus cases in the gulf country. The latest edition of the Indian Premier League was initially scheduled to be played in March but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic across India. IPL 2020 Team Update: Kings XI Punjab Leaves for UAE, Mohammad Shami & KXIP Share Pictures and Video.

UAE is set to host the 13th edition of the cash-rich league which will begin on September 19, 2020, and the final is expected to be played on November 10, 2020. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have already reached the United Arab Emirates with the remaining teams anticipated to join them soon. What is Bio-Bubble in Cricket? How Will Bio-Secure Environment Work in IPL 2020 in Times of COVID-19?.

According to IANS, BCCI are starting to worry about the cricketers travelling to the UAE after a rapid increase in the coronavirus cases in the country. ‘Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don't want that because of someone's mistake, others get infected and suffer,’ a senior BBCI official told the news agency.

Teams travelling to UAE have already been given the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by the BCCI and they are expected to adhere to them strictly. Players and staff members from the franchises will be placed in a bio-secure bubble either in hotels or outside the stadiums to maintain safe environments.

If any member breaches the secure bubble, they will have to spend time in isolation before joining the squad. IPL 2020 will be played in the stadiums at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah with all the games taking place behind closed doors with no fans to maintain social distancing protocols.

