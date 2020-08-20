The ball is rolling and the excitement is at its peak! The players of the Kings XI Punjab have left for IPL 2020. The team has shared the snaps and video of the players leaving for UAE on their social media account. Mohammad Shami also shared a selfie on his social media account. A few players were seen donning masks and kept in mind the safety measures as they boarded the flight to UAE. The fans couldn't keep calm as the team left for IPL 2020. The cricket-starved nation will watch the Indian players in action with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

The coronavirus had sent the sporting schedules for a toss as the tournament was supposed to be conducted in March this year. The IPL 2020 was affected and was called off for an indefinite period of time. The entire nation was in lockdown to break the chain of the coronavirus. The BCCI had initially said that the tournament would be conducted In India, but owing to the number of cases of COVID-19, the BCCI decided to conduct the IPL in UAE. For now, check out the pictures shared by KXIP.

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020. The matches will be played across three venues- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The players will have to stay in the bio-secure bubble to avoid getting in touch with the virus.

