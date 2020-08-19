Bio-bubble or bio-secure environment has played an important role to get cricket restarted after the lockdown forced due to coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown resulted in sports activities being suspended around the world. However, activities have started to resume with ‘new normal’ being accepted by people. England vs West Indies was the first bilateral series to be played after the coronavirus lockdown, and it was possible only because of bio-bubble. After successfully hosting West Indies, England are now locked in the bilateral series with Pakistan, and that is being played in the bio-secure environment as well. England will host Australia in September, and the series will take place under the same precautions. So what exactly is a bio-bubble?

What is Bio-Bubble or Bio-Secure Environment in Cricket?

The idea of a bio-bubble is to restrict players, support staff and other organisers from the outer world. A zone is created around the stadium where no outsider is allowed, and similarly no player or other member is allowed to leave the bubble. Players, officials and other members only enter the bio-bubble once they have tested negative for COVID-19. In case a player or a member breaches the bio-bubble, he will have to spend days in quarantine and get tested again. Just like England pacer Jofra Archer had to.

Safe passage is created between the stadium and hotels. In England, the two venues which have hosted matches thus far- the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester- have hotels in the stadium premises. That made things easier for players and organisers to travel.

Bio-Bubble by ECB

How Will Bio-Secure Environment Work in IPL 2020?

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) will be held in the three cities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. However, none of the designated stadiums in these cities has hotels in the stadium area. So, unlike in England, a bio-bubble will be created at two places- A) around the stadium and B) around the hotels. BCCI SOP: Players and Support Staff to Be Tested Every 5th Day During IPL, Seven-Day Quarantine for Kin Who Breaches Bio-Bubble.

COVID-19 Tests

All the players and support staff in IPL 2020 will undergo five COVID-19 tests before entering the bio-secure bubble. After that, tests will be conducted every fifth day. After entering the bio-bubble, players and support staff will not be allowed to leave it till the end of IPL 2020.

Social Distancing

All eight franchises of IPL will stay in separate hotels. No two teams will be allowed to stay in the same hotel, and also players will have to maintain social distancing in the hotel and in the dressing rooms as well. Not more than 15 players will be allowed to sit in the dressing room. Only required support staff will enter the dressing rooms.

Other Points

Teams have been advised to hold virtual team meetings whenever possible. Also, each franchise will appoint a team doctor who will be ensuring bio-secure guidelines are followed. Also, players’ families can travel with the players, but they will have to follow all the protocols.

