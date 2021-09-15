The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was suspended midway in May 2021 after several members across the eight franchises tested positive for COVID-19. However, the cash-rich league is now set to resume from September 19, 2021, onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host all the remaining matches of IPL 2021 including the playoffs. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live streaming details. IPL 2021 Points Table: Here’s How Teams Stand Ahead of the UAE Leg.

The UAE leg of Indian Premier League 2021 kicks off on September 19 with a clash between two of the most successful teams in the league’s history, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Dubai. At the moment, Delhi Capitals lead the team standings with CSK, RCB and MI completing the top four. IPL 2021 New Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

When Is IPL 2021 UAE Leg? Know Date, Time, Venue

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 will begin on September 19 in Dubai with MI vs CSK clash with the final taking place on October 15, 2021. Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will host all the remaining games which have a regular start time of 07:30 PM IST while double-headers begin from 03:30 PM IST onwards.

Where To Watch IPL 2021 UAE Leg Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of IPL 2021 in India and will telecast the UAE leg on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to catch the telecast of all Indian Premier League 2021 games on their TV sets.

How To Get IPL 2021 UAE Leg Free Live Online Streaming?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2021 UAE leg. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch the Indian Premier League 2021 live streaming on online platforms.

