The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was suspended in May this year after several COVID-19 positive cases across franchises. The T20 league is now all set to resume from September 19 onwards but in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will now host the remaining matches of IPL 2021. 31 matches including the payoffs and final are to be played during the UAE leg. The tournament was suspended over three months back and there is a possibility that some of the fans have no idea about the team standings on the IPL 2021 points table. IPL 2021 New Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Rescheduled Indian Premier League 14 in UAE.

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have played eight matches each while rest of the teams have played seven games. Delhi are on top the teams standings while Sunrisers Hyderabad are bottom-placed with just one win under their belt. They will for sure be looking to script more wins during the UAE leg. Meanwhile, you can check out the fully updated IPL 2021 points table below. IPL 2021 Diaries: MS Dhoni Enjoys Reading Suresh Raina’s Autobiography ‘Believe’, CSK Shares Picture.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Teams P W L Pts Nrr Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 0.547 Chennai Super Kings 7 5 2 10 1.263 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 10 -0.171 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 8 0.062 Rajasthan Royals 7 3 4 6 -0.190 Punjab Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.368 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 2 5 4 -0.494 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 1 6 2 -0.623

Delhi Capitals are almost into the playoffs and would require just one win from six remaining matches to seal the place in top four. Meanwhile, ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, teams have made some changes to their respective squads due to unavailability of several players. It will be interesting to see how action unfolds once the T20 league resumes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2021 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).