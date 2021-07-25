The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remainder of the VIVO IPL 2021 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Rescheduled IPL 2021 will see a total number of 31 matches which will be played in the duration of 27 days. The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians. You can free download IPL 2021 new schedule after postponement in PDF format.

The action will shift to Abu Dhabi, after CSK vs MI, where the Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on 24th September when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi. IPL 2021 New Schedule: Indian Premier League to Restart on September 19 With CSK vs MI in Dubai.

There will be seven double headers (five matches already played in India – total of 12 matches) with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST (2:00PM Gulf Standard Time). All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST (6:00PM Gulf Standard Time).

IPL 2021 New Full Schedule

Credits: iplt20.com

Final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 08. The Qualifier 1 will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11th and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the Final of VIVO IPL 2021 on October 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2021 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).