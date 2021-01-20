The focus has been shifted to T20 cricket a day after Team India registered a historic Test series win in Australia. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, all the eight teams have been asked to submit the list of their retained and released players by Wednesday (January 20). All the franchises will take the decision on the basis of players’ performances in IPL 2020 which took place in October-November last year. While some teams would look to retain their core strength, some sides would also look for a complete revamp. The live telecast of IPL 2021 retention event will be done on Star Sports Network. Fans must scroll down to get more details. CSK Fans Rejoice as Suresh Raina Reportedly Retained by MS Dhoni-led Team.

While any official announcement is yet to come, Suresh Raina has been reportedly retained by Chennai Super Kings despite missing the 2020 edition. At the same, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh confirmed about parting ways with CSK while all-rounder Shane Watson, who has retired from all forms of cricket, is an automatic release. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Parthiv Patel has also hung up his boots and will not feature in IPL 2020 whereas his former teammate Dale Steyn has made himself unavailable. Several big names like Steve Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell and Piyush Chawla are also expected to be released by franchises due to their dismal show in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming, live telecast, and other IPL 2021 retention event details.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2021 Retention Event Will Start?

The IPL 2021 retention event will take place on January 20 (Wednesday). As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the event will start at 6:00 pm.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2021 Retention Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 in India. Hence, the retention event will take place on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First and their HD substitutes.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of IPL 2021 Retention Event?

With Star Sports having the telecast rights of IPL 2021, the online live streaming will be available on Hotstar mobile application and official website. To watch IPL 2020 auction live streaming online users will have to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar services. However, for Jio users Disney+Hotstar will provide free online live streaming of IPL 2020 players auction.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 is expected to take place in India during March-April. The tournament will be crucial for the players as the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in India later this year. Hence, players of all teams will have a great chance to assess the conditions and impress the national selectors.

