Ahead of the IPL 2021 player auction which is supposed to be held on February 11, 2021, the teams are all set with their plans for the mega-event later this year. Now, later this evening we have all the franchises declaring their set of retained and released players. As per reports, Chennai Super Kings is all set to retain Suresh Raina ahead of the IPL 2021 auctions. Now, the Chennai Super Kings fans could not contain their excitement and they took to social media and expressed the same. Suresh Raina Reportedly Retained by Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction.

The fans were so overjoyed that they posted hilarious memes out of excitement. In the last edition of the Indian Premier League 2020, the fans witnessed a dismal season where they failed to qualify for the playoffs. The story does not stop here, they were placed on number seven with only 12 points in their kitty. Thus the team management would look to iron out all their weaknesses ahead of IPL 2021 and would want to select players which would fit the bill. Now, let’s have a look at the reactions below:

"Raina will be definitely to be a part of the CSK family. He is an integral member and there was never doubt on him being retained" - CSK Official to ANI.#CSK | #SureshRaina | #IPLretention — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) January 20, 2021

It is said that the Chennai Super Kings could get rid of Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla. In a tweet posted by Harbhajan Singh, he confirmed about parting ways with the Yellow Army.

