New Delhi, Dec 19: Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble believes five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are in dire need of a marquee spinner ahead of the 2023 season and added that he would prefer for the side to take an overseas spinner over an experienced Indian bowler. Mumbai had failed to reach the playoffs in the last two seasons and finished at the bottom of the ten-team table in the 2022 season. After releasing 13 players in November, they would be eager to put a balanced squad through the player auction to be held in Kochi on Friday.PAK vs ENG 3rd Test 2022 Day 3: Rehan Ahmed Bags Fifer As England Near Series Whitewash

"Mumbai Indians don't have a marquee spinner in their ranks. Kartikeya (Kumar Kartikeya Singh) did really well for them last year. If they have to go for an Indian spinner with experience then they will have to probably go back to Amit Mishra or Piyush Chawla."

"I don't see that happening. Perhaps, the only option for them is to go for the overseas spinner. Who will it be? There's Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa," Kumble was quoted as saying by JioCinema app, who have roped him in as an expert for the player auction proceedings.

Kumble also feels that Mumbai roping in Zimbabwe's off-spin all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who was one of the standout performers in the Men's T20 World Cup, could be an option for them as he can add depth to the batting line-up as well.

"I would probably look towards Sikandar Raza because he can also give you a wonderful middle-order batting (option) as well, along with his spin which is not easy to pick, and he has done well in the recent past," he added.

Mumbai goes into the IPL 2023 player auction with a purse of INR 20.55 crore. With that amount, they have to fill in nine slots remaining in the squad, of which at least three can be overseas players.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).