Everyone has their eyes set on the player auction for IPL 2023, as it is just a day away. The franchises are engaged in figuring out the players they want to go for with their limited purses available for the auction. The top pay cheques are likely to be bagged by overseas cricketers, but there is an excellent pool of Indian players who have proved themselves at the stage of IPL and could be great buys at the auction. Let's take a look at some of the Indian players that will have the franchises interested. IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online and Telecast: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini-Auction for Free?

Mayank Agarwal

He was one of the nine players whom the Punjab Kings released before the mini-auction. The team paid a staggering 12 crores to retain him and led the side after KL Rahul's transfer to LSG.

Agarwal has played in 113 games and scored 2,327 runs in all. However, the opener only managed to score 196 runs in 13 games in 2022. Teams in need of a top-order batter with experience will be eyeing him.

Jaydev Unadkat

His stocks have risen drastically after his India call-up and his successful exploits as a captain in the domestic circuit. The pacer was released by Mumbai Indians earlier.

The 31-year-old has produced the goods with the most wickets (19) in 10 games for his domestic team, and recently also won the Vijay Hazare trophy. He has a base price of INR 50 lakhs, but his recent triumphs may still enable him to get a respectable sum.

Manish Pandey

The right-handed batsman from Karnataka is the first Indian batter to score a century in IPL and was selected by the Lucknow Super Giants, who made their debut in the 15th season, for INR 4.60 crores.

The 32-year-old has played 160 games and scored 3,648 runs. Since the IPL's start, Pandey has failed to find a club he can call his own and will hope to find a team with his base price of INR 1 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane

The opening batter can mostly be pictured with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and has failed to find a home since his split with them.

He was part of Kolkata Knight Riders last season and has fallen out of favour from the Indian test setup too. However, the batter can be a smart buy for teams looking for an Indian opener that can provide stability at the top.

KS Bharat

He played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals after making his IPL debut in 2021.

Delhi picked him for 2 crores for the IPL this year, however, he only participated in 2 games and scored 8 runs. He came into the limelight following his exploits with RCB and can be useful at the top. The franchises may be enticed by the player's modest base fee of INR 20 lakh.