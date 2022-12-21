It is that time of the year when the fans would be sitting on the edge of their seats, rooting for their favourite franchises to sign the best names on offer. Although this is going to be a mini-auction and much lesser in magnitude as compared to the one we had earlier this year ahead of the 2022 season, the excitement levels remain unchanged for the fans, who will remain glued to the TV sets and phone screens, watching every move made by all 10 franchises. A total of 404 players would go under the hammer at the auction and some of the big names in the mix-like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green, are set to make big-money moves in the auction. Meanwhile, you can scroll below to check out the live streaming and telecast details of the match. KKR at IPL 2023 Auction: Captain, Current Players and Remaining Purse of Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

Among Indians, Mayank Agarwal is set to be a major attraction. Formerly the captain of Punjab Kings, he was released by the franchise ahead of their retention date. Kolkata Knight Riders have the lowest purse (Rs 7.05 crore) among all the teams going into the auction, with the two-time champions making active moves in the trade window. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, will have the highest purse (Rs 42.5 crore) and are expected to be signing some of the best players on offer.

When is IPL 2023 Mini-Auction? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Indian Premier League 2023 Mini-Auction would be held in Kochi on December 23. The auction will get underway at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bird Poops on Commentator Farveez Maharoof on Live TV During LPL 2022, Presenter Neroli Meadows Breaks Out Into Laughter (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction on TV?

Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2023. The live telecast of the IPL 2023 Mini Auction would be on Star Sports channels and the coverage for the auction will start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction?

Fans can also watch live streaming of the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on their TV sets as well as other devices. Viacom18, who had earlier bagged the streaming rights of the IPL, will provide live streaming of the Mini Auction on JioCinema. Moreso, it would be available for free to all the fans.

