Defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 23. Both sides have been in good form with Rajasthan Royals currently sitting on top of the IPL 2023 points table while Gujarat Titans are in the third spot. With both the teams having won their respective previous matches, this contest is expected to be a closely fought one. GT vs RR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 23 in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings in their last match to get back to winning ways after facing a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Royals, on the other hand, defeated Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the build-up to this encounter.

When Is GT vs RR Match 23 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The GT vs RR game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of GT vs RR Match 23 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The GT vs RR IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. GT vs RR, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GT vs RR Match 23 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the GT vs RR game. The defending champions will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2023 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).