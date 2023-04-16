In match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, defending champions, Gujarat Titans, face 2008 IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals, in a repeat match of the 2023 IPL final at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on April 16, 2023, Sunday. Coming to the match preview for the match between Gujarat and Rajasthan, Gujarat had a positive start to the IPL 2023 campaign as they won their opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to register their first win of the IPL 2023 and then they followed it up with another win against Delhi Capitals (DC). However, in their third game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they had to taste defeat. IPL 2023: Tough Pill To Swallow, Taking It This Close, Says GT Captain Hardik Pandya After Victory Against PBKS in Last-Over Thriller.

Currently, the Hardik Pandya-led unit is nicely placed in the third place after registering three wins out of four games with six points. The 2022 IPL winners quickly shrugged off the defeat against KKR with a win in their fourth game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). In the game against Punjab, Gujarat bowlers, produced match-turning spells that saw Punjab managing just 153 runs on board. For Gujarat, their pick of the bowlers was Mohit Sharma, who bagged two crucial wickets. Chasing 154, Gujarat batters Shubman Gill (67) and Wriddhiman Saha (30) shined with the bat as they chased down the target with ease.

Table toppers, Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, also had a terrific start to their IPL 2023 campaign as they won their opening game by 72 runs. However, in their second game, the Sanju Samson-led unit slipped as they lost the second game against Punjab by five runs. The loss against PBKS was soon forgotten as they returned to their winning ways after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in their third game. The 2022 IPL finalists followed the win against Delhi with another win against four-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in their fourth game.

The match between Chennai and Rajasthan saw the Sanju Samson-led unit posting a challenging total of 175, thanks to small and crucial knocks from Jos Buttler (52), Devdutt Padikkal (38), Ravichandran Ashwin (30), and, Shimron Hetmyer (30). Defending 176, Rajasthan bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal (2-fer), Ashwin (2-fer), Adam Zampa (1 wicket), and Sandeep Sharma (1 wicket) shared five wickets among each other as Chennai fell short of the target by five runs. IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Fined Rs 12 Lakhs for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Their Win Over Punjab Kings.

Coming into the match, both the teams look strong in terms of their batting, however, when it comes down to the bowling, Gujarat slight have the upper hand. Nevertheless, the match between Gujarat and Rajasthan may see a new winner if Rajasthan bowlers manage to contain the Gujarat batters.

GT vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Rajasthan and Gujarat have met each other three times with Gujarat winning on all three meetings.

GT vs RR Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Shubman Gill (GT)

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Jos Buttler (RR)

Trent Boult (RR)

GT vs RR Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match 23 will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on April 16 (Sunday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

MI vs KKR Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs RR Match Number 23 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs RR Match Number 23 in India. IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden Praises Shubman Gill; Says the Gujarat Titans Opener ‘Will Dominate World Cricket for Next Decade’.

GT vs RR Match Number 23 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2023 01:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).