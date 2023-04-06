Bangalore swept away Mumbai in style in their opening game thanks to brilliant knock by their stalwarts Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. The team in search of their first IPL title will be eager to get some consistency early on in the campaign and hence their tie against Kolkata Knight Riders assumes significance. A second win could also see RCB top the points table considering their good net run rate at the moment. Opponents Kolkata on the other hand, were completely outplayed by Punjab and they are in dire need of a positive result at home. The team were poor last campaign and despite very early days in the league, they still seem to be a bit short of confidence. Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. Jason Roy Record in T20: Stats and Records of Kolkata Knight Riders Latest Signing.

Jason Roy is still unavailable for KKR, which means Mandeep Singh and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will open the innings for the host. The pitch in Kolkata will aid the spinners and hence we should see Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Anukul Roy in action. Andre Russell is a crucial player in the lower order but the other batsmen need to create a base for him to shine.

Reece Topley’s shoulder injury is not looking good and has been ruled out of this game. David Wiley is likely to come in as his replacement. Virat Kohli has started the tournament on a fine note and if he gets going, he can single-handedly destroy opposition attacks. Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood are yet to join the team, which should add variety to their bowling unit. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, April 6. The KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 game will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 match will be telecast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels. Meanwhile, this game will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Fans can also enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu channels.

Viacom18 Network is the digital rights holder of IPL 2023. JioCinema will provide free live streaming online of the KKR vs RCB match in India in 12 languages, including Bhojpuri and Punjabi. RCB will prove to be strong for the hosts and they should claim all two points from this match.

