Jason Roy has been one of the most destructive white ball batters since his arrival in the scene. He drew first attention towards him in the 2016 T20 World Cup for England and since then he has been unstoppable in both the formats partnering with the likes of Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Jony Bairstow and Dawid Malan. His prowess against fast bowling is what makes him special. The way he generates power down the ground against pace bowling is cut above the rest and it has helped him dominate at the top in T20 Cricket and helped him hit more frequent boundaries. Roy hasn't been in the best of forms in the last year which has caused him to get dropped from the England T20I team. After a stint in some of the franchise T20 leagues and finding a bit of form, Roy has now signed a deal with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the remainder of the 2023 season. IPL 2023: KKR Sign Jason Roy As Shakib Al Hasan's Replacement.

Jason Roy didn't have a breakthrough IPL till now. He had his previous stints with teams like Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and was picked by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022. But his limited availability and inability to deliver during key moments, especially against spin, doesn't generate enough confidence in him. Here is a look at some of Jason Roy's stats from his T20 career.

Jason Roy Record in T20

Matches Inns Runs HS 50s 100s Strike Rate Ave 4s 6s 313 307 8110 145* 53 6 141.90 27.77 898 300

Some of Jason Roy's Records

# Jason Roy is the third fastest player to score a hundred in Pakistan Super League. (44 Balls).

# Jason Roy is the fastest to complete 1000 runs in PSL (27 Innings)

# Jason Roy has the highest individual T20 Score in PSL (145*)

# Jason Roy has scored 5036 runs with the strike rate of 142. 70 and average of 30.15 against fast bowling. (For matches with ball-by-ball data available)

# Jason Roy has scored 2421 runs with the strike rate of 140. 51 and average of 25.48 against spin bowling. (For matches with ball-by-ball data available) Highest Run-Chase in PSL History: Jason Roy Scores 145 Off 63 Balls As Quetta Gladiators Chase Down Record 241 Against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi.

As per his reputation, Jason Roy is a opener well-known for his high intent and the ability to encash powerplays. Also in high scoring ground, his power-hitting against pace and spin helps teams chase big totals as proved recently by his performance in the PSL. Although he has struggled a bit with form in the last year, he is gradually coming back to his best and Kolkata Knight Riders can definitely benefit from it in the remainder of IPL 2023.

