IPL 2024: A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History

Virat has scored eight IPL tons, the most by a player. In 242 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,579 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of over 130. He has scored eight centuries and 52 fifties, with the best score of 113*. He is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history.

Cricket ANI| Apr 08, 2024 11:38 AM IST
A+
A-
IPL 2024: A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History
Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

The IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler smash centuries for their franchises in contrasting situations. But it was RR that came out on top, with Buttler's century earning him the 'Player of the Match' award. Here’s a look at players with most IPL centuries. IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams Joins Delhi Capitals as Replacement for Harry Brook.

Virat Kohli

Virat has scored eight IPL tons, the most by a player. In 242 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,579 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of over 130. He has scored eight centuries and 52 fifties, with the best score of 113*. He is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history. 

Jos Buttler

He has six centuries in IPL and is tied with Chris Gayle for second-most tons in the tournament. In 100 IPL matches, Buttler has scored 3,358 runs at an average of 38.15, with six centuries and 19 fifties coming in just 99 innings. His best score is 124.

Chris Gayle

The hard-hitting West Indies legend, who represented Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in the league, has six centuries in 142 matches, with 4,965 runs that have come at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of over 148. He also has scored 31 fifties. His best score of 175* is the highest ever in T20 cricket. 

KL Rahul 

The current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has four centuries in 121 games, in which he has made 4,256 runs at an average of 46.26 and a strike rate of 134.51, with 34 half-centuries. Manager Spots 'Worried RCB Fan' on TV Who Bunked Office Early To Watch IPL 2024 Match in Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

Shane Watson

The Australian all-rounder, who played for teams like CSK, RCB, Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, scoring 3,874 runs in 145 matches at an average of 30.99 and a strike rate of over 137, with four centuries and 21 fifties. His best score is 117*. 

une Viral Video: Royal Enfield Bullet Catches Fire in Keshav Nagar Due To Intense Heat, Fire Extinguished by Water Tanker
  • Festivals
    Cheti Chand 2024 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers and Facebook Photos for Jhulelal Jayanti and Sindhi New Year Celebrations Cheti Chand 2024 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers and Facebook Photos for Jhulelal Jayanti and Sindhi New Year Celebrations
  • Videos
    Eid Mubarak 2024 Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes And Wishes For Family And Friends Eid Mubarak 2024 Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes And Wishes For Family And Friends
    • Close
    Search

    IPL 2024: A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History

    Virat has scored eight IPL tons, the most by a player. In 242 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,579 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of over 130. He has scored eight centuries and 52 fifties, with the best score of 113*. He is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history.

    Cricket ANI| Apr 08, 2024 11:38 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    IPL 2024: A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History
    Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IPL)

    The IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler smash centuries for their franchises in contrasting situations. But it was RR that came out on top, with Buttler's century earning him the 'Player of the Match' award. Here’s a look at players with most IPL centuries. IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams Joins Delhi Capitals as Replacement for Harry Brook.

    Virat Kohli

    Virat has scored eight IPL tons, the most by a player. In 242 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,579 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of over 130. He has scored eight centuries and 52 fifties, with the best score of 113*. He is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history. 

    Jos Buttler

    He has six centuries in IPL and is tied with Chris Gayle for second-most tons in the tournament. In 100 IPL matches, Buttler has scored 3,358 runs at an average of 38.15, with six centuries and 19 fifties coming in just 99 innings. His best score is 124.

    Chris Gayle

    The hard-hitting West Indies legend, who represented Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in the league, has six centuries in 142 matches, with 4,965 runs that have come at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of over 148. He also has scored 31 fifties. His best score of 175* is the highest ever in T20 cricket. 

    KL Rahul 

    The current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has four centuries in 121 games, in which he has made 4,256 runs at an average of 46.26 and a strike rate of 134.51, with 34 half-centuries. Manager Spots 'Worried RCB Fan' on TV Who Bunked Office Early To Watch IPL 2024 Match in Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

    Shane Watson

    The Australian all-rounder, who played for teams like CSK, RCB, Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, scoring 3,874 runs in 145 matches at an average of 30.99 and a strike rate of over 137, with four centuries and 21 fifties. His best score is 117*. 

    Tags:
    Chris Gayle Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 Jos Buttler KL Rahul Shane Watson Virat Kohli
    You might also like
    From Sunil Narine to Heinrich Klaasen, Look at Top 5 Highest Strike Rates in IPL 2024 So Far
    Cricket

    From Sunil Narine to Heinrich Klaasen, Look at Top 5 Highest Strike Rates in IPL 2024 So Far
    IPL 2024: A Look at Highest Scores by Players in Their 100th Indian Premier League Appearance
    Cricket

    IPL 2024: A Look at Highest Scores by Players in Their 100th Indian Premier League Appearance

    The IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler smash centuries for their franchises in contrasting situations. But it was RR that came out on top, with Buttler's century earning him the 'Player of the Match' award. Here’s a look at players with most IPL centuries. IPL 2024: Lizaad Williams Joins Delhi Capitals as Replacement for Harry Brook.

    Virat Kohli

    Virat has scored eight IPL tons, the most by a player. In 242 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,579 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of over 130. He has scored eight centuries and 52 fifties, with the best score of 113*. He is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history. 

    Jos Buttler

    He has six centuries in IPL and is tied with Chris Gayle for second-most tons in the tournament. In 100 IPL matches, Buttler has scored 3,358 runs at an average of 38.15, with six centuries and 19 fifties coming in just 99 innings. His best score is 124.

    Chris Gayle

    The hard-hitting West Indies legend, who represented Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in the league, has six centuries in 142 matches, with 4,965 runs that have come at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of over 148. He also has scored 31 fifties. His best score of 175* is the highest ever in T20 cricket. 

    KL Rahul 

    The current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has four centuries in 121 games, in which he has made 4,256 runs at an average of 46.26 and a strike rate of 134.51, with 34 half-centuries. Manager Spots 'Worried RCB Fan' on TV Who Bunked Office Early To Watch IPL 2024 Match in Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

    Shane Watson

    The Australian all-rounder, who played for teams like CSK, RCB, Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, scoring 3,874 runs in 145 matches at an average of 30.99 and a strike rate of over 137, with four centuries and 21 fifties. His best score is 117*. 

    Tags:
    Chris Gayle Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 Jos Buttler KL Rahul Shane Watson Virat Kohli
    You might also like
    From Sunil Narine to Heinrich Klaasen, Look at Top 5 Highest Strike Rates in IPL 2024 So Far
    Cricket

    From Sunil Narine to Heinrich Klaasen, Look at Top 5 Highest Strike Rates in IPL 2024 So Far
    IPL 2024: A Look at Highest Scores by Players in Their 100th Indian Premier League Appearance
    Cricket

    IPL 2024: A Look at Highest Scores by Players in Their 100th Indian Premier League Appearance
    IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online
    Cricket

    IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online
    Yash Thakur Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Lucknow Super Giants’ Star in IPL 2024
    Cricket

    Yash Thakur Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Lucknow Super Giants’ Star in IPL 2024
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Allu Arjun
    50K+ searches
    Krunal Pandya
    50K+ searches
    Manchester United
    50K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Allu Arjun Birthday
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Allu Arjun
    50K+ searches
    Krunal Pandya
    50K+ searches
    Manchester United
    50K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Allu Arjun Birthday
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly