IPL 2024: A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History

The IPL clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler smash centuries for their franchises in contrasting situations. But it was RR that came out on top, with Buttler's century earning him the 'Player of the Match' award. Here's a look at players with most IPL centuries.

Virat Kohli

Virat has scored eight IPL tons, the most by a player. In 242 IPL matches, Virat has scored 7,579 runs at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of over 130. He has scored eight centuries and 52 fifties, with the best score of 113*. He is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history.

Jos Buttler

He has six centuries in IPL and is tied with Chris Gayle for second-most tons in the tournament. In 100 IPL matches, Buttler has scored 3,358 runs at an average of 38.15, with six centuries and 19 fifties coming in just 99 innings. His best score is 124.

Chris Gayle

The hard-hitting West Indies legend, who represented Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in the league, has six centuries in 142 matches, with 4,965 runs that have come at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of over 148. He also has scored 31 fifties. His best score of 175* is the highest ever in T20 cricket.

KL Rahul

The current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has four centuries in 121 games, in which he has made 4,256 runs at an average of 46.26 and a strike rate of 134.51, with 34 half-centuries.

Shane Watson

The Australian all-rounder, who played for teams like CSK, RCB, Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, scoring 3,874 runs in 145 matches at an average of 30.99 and a strike rate of over 137, with four centuries and 21 fifties. His best score is 117*.