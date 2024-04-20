Delhi Capitals have shown signs of revival in recent past with two wins on the bounce. These victories have moved them to sixth in the points table and next up for them is a home game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They were brilliant in their last game against the Gujarat Titans, wherein they bundled them out for a paltry 89. The win did wonders for their net run rate too and now Ricky Ponting will want his team to build some momentum. Opponents Hyderabad are no pushovers though and sit comfortably in the top four. They have won their last three matches and their finely balanced side, does not fear anyone. Tim David, Kieron Pollard Fined 20% of Match Fee For Breaching Code of Conduct During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals return to their home base after playing twice in Vizag and the home side will hope to make their homecoming count. Rishabh Pant has managed two fifties so far this season and is slowly and steadily getting back to his best. David Warner will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. In terms of bowling, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed will not be easy for Hyderabad to go after.

Heinrich Klassen and Travis Head have been the men on a mission for Hyderabad and it due to them both that the side has scored two grand totals this season already. The carnage the Sunrisers Hyderabad bring on the field demoralises the opposition attack. Given the Delhi track, we could see Mayank Markande leading the efforts in the spin department for the visitors.

When Is DC vs SRH Match 35 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals will clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 35 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday, April 20. The DC vs SRH match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Rishabh Pant Opens Up On His Learnings From MS Dhoni, Narrates How He Follows in the Footsteps of CSK Star (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC vs SRH Match 35 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. With English commentary, the DC vs SRH live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD. This DC vs SRH live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the LSG vs CSK online viewing option, read below.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC vs SRH Match 35 of TATA IPL 2024?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a free live stream viewing option of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. It could be a game where both the bowling units have a field day. It should be a cracking contest with the side batting second, the likely winners here.

