Mumbai Indians cricketer Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20% of their match fee by IPL for breaching code of conduct during the PBKS vs MI match at Mullanpur on April 18. The two MI members allegedly signalled Suryakumar Yadav to take a DRS for wide from dugout which was not within the rules of the competition. It was a level one offence committed by them and both admitted their mistake in front of the match referee. Ishan Kishan, Arjun Tendulkar Spotted in Punishment Superman Jumpsuits While Travelling Following PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video) .

Tim David, Kieron Pollard Fined 20% of Match Fee For Breaching Code of Conduct

Tim David and Batting Coach Kieron Pollard have been 20% of their match fees for signalling to take DRS from dugout.

