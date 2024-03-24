Rajasthan Royals host Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match number four. Both the teams will be looking to open their IPL 2024 campaign with a win. The Sanju Samson-led side playing at home will be aiming to dominate against KL Rahul’s men. Lucknow Super Giants are playing in their third season and after two good seasons the onus lies on them to go the distance this time around. IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Happy To Be Back on Field After Horrific Car Crash Though Delhi Capitals Lose to Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals come into their season opener with two of its bowlers being ruled out. Prasidh Krishna was ruled out after undergoing quadriceps surgery and Australian spinner Adam Zampa has pulled out due to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see what sort of bowling combination Royals go with.

When Is RR vs LSG Match 4 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants in their first match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 24. The game will take place at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata and starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RR vs LSG Match 4 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The RR vs LSG live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This RR vs LSG live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RR vs LSG Match 4 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need their batsman to fire and if they can manage it, a win is well within grasp.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).