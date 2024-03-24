Indian cricket fans were eagerly waiting for Delhi Capitals' first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Punjab Kings to watch Rishabh Pant make his comeback after a 14-month break following a near-fatal accident. Pant stepped onto the field for his first competitive match after undergoing several surgeries following a horrific car crash in December 2022 while travelling to his hometown town Roorkee from New Delhi. Pant scored 18 runs off 13 balls, effected a smart stumping and picked up a catch behind the wicket as Delhi Capitals went down to Punjab Kings by four wickets in their first match of the season. IPL 2024: Preity Zinta's Appearance During PBKS vs DC Game Sets Internet Ablaze; Netizens Feel She's Ageing Like Fine Wine.

Though the result did not go their way, Pant was happy to be back and thanked God and everyone who made his return possible. Soon after the match, Rishabh Pant took to Instagram and wrote he loved being on the field. He hoped they would keep improving and give 100 percent commitment and effort in upcoming matches.

Rishabh Pant Twitter Post of his IPL Return

Thanku god and every one. Happy to be back in field. Yes didn’t get the result we wanted but will keep improving day by day and give 100 percent commitment and effort. Loved being on the field. 🫡👍🤞🏻🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hoo1Q8F1F7 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 23, 2024

Delhi Capitals will now travel to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on March 28. They will return to their temporary home, Visakhapatnam for their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3.

