Mumbai, June 4: Finally, after 18 years, it is party time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as a brilliant spell from Krunal Pandya and solid pace bowling from trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal brought them their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Here we will take a look at top performers from this clash. Former RCB Owner Vijay Mallya Recalls Picking Virat Kohli, Says ‘IPL Title Is Dream-Come-True Moment for Him’.

1. Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya. (Photo credits: X/@refier007)

In a high-pressure final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), RCB bowler Krunal Pandya bowled one of the spells of his life. While defending 191, Pandya took two wickets and gave away only 17 in four overs.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

The veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli delivered yet again when needed the most. He was the top scorer for Bengaluru in the Final, the batter made 43 runs off 35 balls.

3. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh. (Photo- X/@IPL)

Seamer Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings in the finals. He grabbed three wickets and gave away 40 runs in four overs.

4. Vijaykumar Vyshak

Vijaykumar Vyshak. (Photo credits: X/@fanpage_kings10)

Vijaykumar Vyshak was the most economical bowler for Punjab Kings in the finals. However, he took only one wicket but gave away only 30 runs in four overs.

5. Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd in action (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Romario Shepherd showed an all-around performance in the finals for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played a cameo of 17 runs off nine balls, while in bowling took an important wicket of Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer.