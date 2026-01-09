The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season opened with a dramatic finish at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets. In a match that swung back and forth, Nadine de Klerk emerged as the hero, striking 20 runs off the final four balls to chase down a target of 155 on the very last delivery of the game. Is Jemimah Rodrigues’ Bat Illegal? Delhi Capitals Teammates Lizelle Lee, Chinelle Henry and Marizanne Kapp Check Indian Batter's Willow Ahead of WPL 2026 (Watch Video).

The victory marks a perfect start for the Smriti Mandhana-led side, while the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, were left to rue a missed opportunity after having the game firmly in their grasp during the final over.

De Klerk’s Last-Over Fireworks

With RCB needing 18 runs from the final six balls, the task appeared monumental as Nat Sciver-Brunt started the 20th over with two dot balls. However, De Klerk shifted the momentum with a sequence of 6, 4, 6, 4, clearing the ropes with clinical precision. Her unbeaten 63 off 44 balls was the backbone of a chase that had stuttered after a middle-order collapse saw RCB slip to 65 for 5.

Earlier in the innings, Smriti Mandhana (18) and Grace Harris (25) provided a brisk start, but it was the 50-run partnership between De Klerk and Arundhati Reddy (20) that kept the visitors in the hunt.

Mumbai Indians' Resilience

Asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians struggled early, losing star players Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr within the powerplay. The absence of Hayley Matthews, who missed the game due to illness, was felt at the top of the order. However, a spirited 81-run stand between Sajeevan Sajana (45) and Nicola Carey (40) rescued the innings, propelling MI to a competitive total of 154 for 6.

Sajana’s aggressive knock, featuring seven boundaries and a six, gave the MI fans plenty to cheer about before she was eventually dismissed by De Klerk in the final over.

Dominance with the Ball

Before her match-winning turn with the bat, De Klerk was the standout performer with the ball. She finished with impressive figures of 4 for 26, accounting for key wickets including those of Harmanpreet Kaur and the well-set Sajana. Her ability to restrict Mumbai in the death overs proved to be just as crucial as her batting exploits.

For Mumbai Indians, Amelia Kerr was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 for 13 in her four overs and briefly threatening to derail the RCB chase.

Format and Upcoming Schedule

The WPL 2026 continues its double round-robin format, with each of the five teams playing eight league matches. The top-ranked team will advance directly to the final, while the second and third-placed teams will contest the Eliminator. WPL 2026 Points Table Updated with Net Run Rate.

Following this high-octane opener, the action shifts to the next set of fixtures as teams look to establish early dominance in the points table. Fans can continue to follow the tournament live on the Star Sports Network and stream matches via JioHotstar.

