Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2026 Live Score Updates Online: The quest for the Women’s Premier League 2026 title begins today as Mumbai Indians Women host Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the blockbuster opening match of the WPL 2026 season. You can check the Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women match scorecard here. Following their triumph in the previous edition, the defending champions MI-W kick off their campaign at the DY Patil Stadium in a high-stakes encounter against the 2024 winners. Fact Check: Did Ellyse Perry Propose To Babar Azam During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

This season remains a vital testing ground for the world's best talent. With India recently celebrating a historic ODI World Cup victory, both teams are utilizing these opening matches to settle their tactical combinations and integrate new signings under the pressure of a packed stadium. Current forecasts ahead of the match suggest clear skies with a slight drop in temperature towards the evening, while the pitch is expected to offer the high-scoring "batter's paradise" conditions typical of the Navi Mumbai venue.

Historically, Mumbai Indians have maintained a slight upper hand in this rivalry, leading the head-to-head record 4–3. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain a formidable force and will be banking on their revamped bowling attack to challenge the heavy-hitting MI top order. Mumbai Indians have retained their core championship-winning squad, led by the most successful captain in the league, Harmanpreet Kaur, who is aiming to guide her side to a record-extending third title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the season with a revamped squad under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana. With several overseas stars arriving in fresh form, the RCB management has used the pre-season to build depth and provide opportunities to emerging Indian talent. Under Mandhana’s captaincy, the team is looking to replicate their 2024 glory, even as they adjust to the absence of key veterans in their starting line-up. Is Jemimah Rodrigues’ Bat Illegal? Delhi Capitals Teammates Lizelle Lee, Chinelle Henry and Marizanne Kapp Check Indian Batter's Willow Ahead of WPL 2026 (Watch Video).

MI-W vs RCB-W Squads

Mumbai Indians Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Milly Illingworth, G Kamalini (w), Rahila Firdous (w), Nalla Reddy, Triveni Vasistha.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat.