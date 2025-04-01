Mumbai, April 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal has the record for the quickest 50 in IPL history. He achieved his fifty off merely 13 balls. KL Rahul and Pat Cummins occupy the second spot, having taken only 14 balls to attain 50 runs. View the full list of the fastest 50 in IPL history here. IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Hails Mumbai Indians Pacer Ashwani Kumar’s Bowling Show vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Says ‘It’s Never Easy To Make Such Strong Debut at Wankhede’.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo credit: Instagram @cricketdistrict)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored the fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League, he took 13 balls to reach the milestone.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Photo Credit: X/@DelhiCapitals)

KL Rahul has scored the second-fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League, he took 14 bowls to reach the milestone.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins (Photo Credit: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns)

Pat Cummins scored the third-fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League, he took 14 bowls to reach the milestone.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan (Photo Credits: @iamyusufpathan/ Twitter)

Yusuf Pathan scored the fourth fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League, he took 15 bowls to reach the milestone.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine. (Photo credits: X/@72Sachin_sharma)

Sunil Narine has scored the fifth-fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League, he took 15 bowls to reach the milestone.