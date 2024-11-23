Star cricketer KL Rahul was sold for a whopping INR 29.5 crore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mock auction conducted by JioCinema. Earlier in the IPL, KL Rahul played for the Bengaluru-based franchise from 2013 to 2017. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rahul was released from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and many cricket pundits believed that the star batter might be bought by RCB in the upcoming auction. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and November 25. IPL 2025 Auction Player List PDF for Free Download: Check Full List of Players Set To Go Under Hammer at Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

KL Rahul Sold To RCB in IPL 2025 Mock Auction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)