After an enthralling ODI series, Ireland and New Zealand will battle it out in a three-game T20 series with both sets of fans expecting a similar level of competition. The hosts were extremely unlucky not to win a game against the Blackcaps, with the first and last ODI, in particular, being a thrill-a-minute ride. The Irish batting has come of age and coupled with small grounds and flat tracks, they have tormented the New Zealand bowlers. With Ireland ranked 15th in the T20 rankings while New Zealand 5th, the gulf in class is there but that may not be evident on the pitch. Ireland versus New Zealand starts at 8:30 PM IST. IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 in Belfast.

Mitchell Santner leads the New Zealand side and the visitors will hope for continued excellence under the leadership of the spinner. Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell are both in the squad and given their expertise in the format, they will have important roles to play. Ish Sodhi is a frontline wicket-taker and could be utilised in the powerplay. Martin Guptill and Fin Allen opened in the ODIs and are expected to do the same today. Dane Cleaver is all set to don the wicket-keeper gloves for New Zealand.

Andrew Balbrinie and Paul Stirling are known to score quickly in the first six overs and the latter comes into the match on the back of a brilliant century in the third ODI. Harry Tector is another in-form player for the home team and it will be a real surprise if he is not amongst the runs today. Craig Young and Joshua Little will lead the bowling attack for Ireland and if they can get some early breakthroughs, it will help the side.

When is Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs New Zealand T20I ODI will be played at the Stormont Cricket Club in Belfast on July 18, 2022 (Monday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of the Ireland vs New Zealand game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs NZ T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI online. Ireland will fight with all their might against New Zealand but will likely fall short again.

