New Zealand have won the T20 series against Ireland and they will be looking for a whitewash when the sides meet at the Civil Services Cricket Club in Belfast for the final game. If the ODI series looked like the gulf between the sides is not much, the reality has come to the fore in the twenty over format with the Black Caps dominating in every department. Ireland could only manage 91 in reply to the visitors' 179 in the second match. Ish Sodhi was the leading wicket taker as his three scalps helped the team secure a convincing victory. For IRE vs NZ live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch ENG vs SA Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Dane Cleaver was ruthless for the Kiwis in the previous match as he came in at no 3 and scored an unbeaten 78 off 55 balls. What was interesting to note in his batting was his ability to hit in all areas of the park and is certainly a solid pick for the T20 World Cup. Martin Guptill has been relatively quiet throughout the tour and the veteran batsman will like to end the tour on a high. In the bowling unit, it will the spin twin of Ish Sodhi and skipper Mitchell Santner who will have the edge.

Paul Stirling, Andy Bilbirnie, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher are the key men with the bat for Ireland but have been relatively quiet in the T20s compared to the ODIs. If Ireland are to stay competetive in the final match, they need at least two of these players to get a big score. The bowlers have done their part in the matches so far with New Zealand failing to achive any above par total.

When is Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs New Zealand T20I ODI will be played at the Stormont Cricket Club in Belfast on July 22, 2022 (Friday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs NZ T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I online. New Zealand came to Ireland to give some of their fringe players a chance to impress and must have learnt a lot from the tour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).