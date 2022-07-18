The first T20 of the three-match series between Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place on 18 July 2022 (Monday) at Stormont cricket ground in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The match will kick-start at 08:30 PM as per IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction for 1st T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Andy Balbirnie, Ireland Skipper, Disappointed With ICC Not Giving His Side Enough Fixtures.

Despite been whitewashed by New Zealand for 3-0, Ireland exhibited their best cricket possible in the ODI series. In the final ODI, IRE had a narrow loss by one run to NZ on Friday. New Zealand while batting first, were too good to put up an idealistic total of 360 runs courtesy to Martin Guptill's 115, Henry Nicholls's 79 and Glenn Phillips' 47. In response, Ireland's Paul Stirling (120) and Harry Tector (108) scored centuries each leaving the Kiwis on edge. However, after much effort by lower order as well, who pushed down the game to a point when 10 were needed from last over, hapless Ireland lost by 1 run in what could be called as a last over thriller. Ahead of the T20 series, New Zealand must be convinced after the ODI series about Ireland being the opponent not to be doubted about, hence a very solid T20 brawl between the two sides is in prospect.

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Lorcan Tucker (IRE) could be the Wicket-keeper

IRE vs NZ , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Paul Stirling (IRE), Martin Guptill (NZ), Harry Tector (IRE), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Michael Bracewell (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ) are the all-rounders of the dream 11 prediction team

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mark Adair (IRE), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Craig Young (IRE) could form our batting attack

IRE vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Lorcan Tucker (IRE), Paul Stirling (IRE), Martin Guptill (NZ), Harry Tector (IRE), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mark Adair (IRE), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Craig Young (IRE).

Martin Guptill (NZ) could be named as the captain of your IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Harry Tector (IRE) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

