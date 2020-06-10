Irfan Pathan Defends his Religious Discrimination Post on Twitter, Says 'My Opinions Are Always as an Indian'

Irfan Pathan (Photo Credits: @IrfanPathan/Twitter)

Following Darren Sammy’s racism allegations in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Irfan Pathan revealed that South Indian players also faced racial discrimination in domestic cricket. Pathan has been vocal on Twitter and does not shy away from voicing his opinion. In one of his tweets, Pathan pointed out how religious discrimination “in a society” is part of racism too. It appears Pathan’s statement did not go well with some, and thus the former cricketer was trolled. Meanwhile, Pathan has now defended his ‘religious discrimination’ tweet and has said that he always speaks as an Indian. Irfan Pathan Points Out at Religious Discrimination in Society, Says ‘It Is Part of Racism Too’.

“My opinions are always as an indian and for India,I will not stop…[sic]” tweeted Pathan. In his previous tweet, Pathan wrote, “Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too…” Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

Here’s Irfan Pathan’s Latest Tweet

My opinions are always as an indian and for India,I will not stop... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 10, 2020

Pathan's Tweet on Religious Discrimination

Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too... #convenient #racism — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2020

Following the killing of 46-year-old Afro-America man George Floyd many cricketers spoke against the racism. Windies cricketer Sammy also opened up on racism and also revealed how he was subjected to racial slur in IPL. Responding to Sammy’s claims, Pathan said he was “not aware of any such incident.”