Is Dream11 banned? Will the India National Cricket Team be without a jersey sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025? All these questions might arise in the minds of fans after the Government of India passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025. On August 21, the Parliament of India passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, according to which, money-based online games have been banned in a bid to protect the citizens from financial hazards that can be caused by addiction to such games. This sudden crackdown comes across as a massive blow to the online gaming industry, particularly the fantasy gaming industry in India. Mobile Premier League, Zupee and Other Fantasy Apps Suspend Money Games After Indian Government Passes Online Gaming Bill 2025.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 strictly prohibits 'advertising and promotion of online money-based games' and fans will soon be unable to access the 'unlawful platforms.' However, it is to be made clear that the bill does not ban online gaming as such, with online games focusing on education, culture, or skills being encouraged. After the bill was passed, several fantasy applications suspended online money games, the likes of which include Dream11-run 'Dream Picks', 'Zupee' and also Mobile Premier League (MPL).

Is Dream11 Banned Now After the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 is Passed?

Dream11 is among the major businesses to take a hit from the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, as a major portion of its revenue was from online money games. The platform is among the largest in India's online gaming industry and they are preparing to shut down their Real Money Gaming (RMG) operations after the bill was passed. So, will Dream11 be banned now that the Government of India has applied a blanket ban on online gaming involving real money? So no, Dream11 might not be banned, though as the platform can still offer subscription-based service to fans, but not with the expectation of winning monetary rewards, something that involves financial risk and can be addictive at a point. Dream11-Run Dream Picks App Pauses 'Pay To Play' Fantasy Sports Contests After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill 2025, Gives Update on Money Withdrawal.

Screenshot of Dream11 Website

The above screenshot is from the Dream11 website, which states that cash games and contests have been discontinued on the platform. As per sources quoted by Entrackr, Dream11 is expected to venture and expand in avenues that do not include real money gaming, for example-FanCode and Sportz Drip.

Will India Be Without Jersey Sponsor for Asia Cup 2025?

Now comes another question--with the blanket ban on online money gaming operations on Dream11 and other platforms, will India be without a jersey sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025? Dream11, in 2023, was announced as the Team India lead sponsor for a period of three years and as a result, fans have seen the logos of the famous online gaming and fantasy platform on India's jerseys across formats. Dream11 will take a hit with RMG operations being shut down and in this light, Team India might just be without a jersey sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025. However, this is just a speculation and nothing has been confirmed as yet. And so we can't say with certainty that Team India won't have a jersey sponsor for the Asia Cup 2025. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

BCCI's Stance on Dream11's Jersey Sponsorship

The BCCI clarified its stance on this development. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, while speaking to the Times of India, said, "Once the act comes into force, we will look into it, examine it and if it’s permissible, then we will take sponsorship (from online betting and gaming companies), if it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything," adding, “Take the example of cigarettes and liquor. Has the BCCI taken any sponsorship from the cigarettes and liquor companies since taking sponsorship from these kinds of companies was banned? So, whatever is permissible in the laws in force in our country, we will do that only. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country which is framed by the central government."

