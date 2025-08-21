Dream11 has paused the "Pay to Play" Fantasy Sports contest from its "Picks" app shortly after the Indian government's online gaming bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament. "In view of the recent development pertaining to "The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025", we are pausing all 'Pay to Play' Fantasy Sports contests on our platform. Your account balance is safe and available for you to withdraw from the Dream11 app," according to a notice on the app. The bill prohibits online money games, which are games where a user makes a deposit, directly or indirectly, with the expectation of earning winnings on that deposit. Will Online Gaming Bill 2025 Impose Ban on Dream11, My11Circle, PokerBaazi and More? List of Real-Money Gaming, Betting Apps and Platforms That Could Be Affected.

Dream11 App Pauses 'Pay To Play' Fantasy Sports Contests

Dream11's picks app stopped operations due to New Online Gaming Bill 2025. This government snatched opportunities from the people. Stupid Stupid Stupid. pic.twitter.com/ajESlz009k — Pravind (@PravindVishal) August 21, 2025

Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed, Dream11 'Pay To Play' Fantasy Sports Contests Paused

Abhi seekh hi raha tha team kaise banana hai. pic.twitter.com/S7Tv1mXRUR — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)