India A takes on Pakistan A in the group stage match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Both India A and Pakistan A have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament and now will be looking to finish the group as toppers. The IND A vs PAK A still will catch lot of eyeballs. The IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and has a start time of 02:00 PM as per IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for details on IND A vs PAK A live telecast on DD Sports and free live streaming online of the match can scroll down for all the information. India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming Online, ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Get Live Telecast of IND A vs PAK A Cricket Match and Timings in IST.

Both India A and Pakistan A defeated UAE A and Nepal before facing each other. Chances are these two sides could meet once again in the finals and thus this game could serves as an ideal preparation for that. Both the teams are loaded with quality players who have done well in the tournament thus far. Interestingly, Pakistan A features players Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Wasim Jr who have some international experience as well. IND A vs PAK A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Three Pakistan A Players Who Can Be A Threat for India A.

Is IND A vs PAK A Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of IND vs PAK matches. However, the IND A vs PAK A live telecast will not be available on DD Sports or any DD channel, not even on DD Free Dish. On cable and DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h Star Sports will provide the live telecast of the match. Star Sports 1/HD. Star Sports 1 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will provide live telecast of IND A vs PAK A match in respective languages.

IND A vs PAK A Live Streaming Online

The IND A vs PAK A live streaming online will not be available on Star's OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. FanCode will instead provide live streaming of IND A vs PAK A match on its app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content.

