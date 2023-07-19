It is the clash of the titans in the Emerging Asia Cup as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up to face each other. India A, like Pakistan A, have managed 2 wins so far over UAE and Nepal, respectively and the winner of today’s game will be the Group B leader. India currently leads Pakistan over net run rate and will feel they have the more balanced side, but Pakistan is always an unpredictable side and on their day, they can defeat the best sides in the world. It will also be the first proper test for the two teams in this campaign and hence the pressure will be immense. For the fans, the game is an opportunity to soak in the pinnacle of cricketing rivalry. India A versus Pakistan A starts at 2:00 pm IST. India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudarshan, Shahnawaz Dahani and Other Top Players to Watch Out For in IND A vs PAK A.

India has in-form batters like Yash Dhull, Sai Sudarshan and Riyan Parag in their ranks and they are capable of stitching together important partnerships. There will be occasions when scoring becomes tough in the game and this is where the Indian team will have to keep their nerves. Harshit Rana and Manav Suthar are the main players in the bowling unit and they will be tasked with providing timely breakthroughs.

Pakistan did not have the best of starts to the Emerging Asia Cup when they struggled a bit in their win over Nepal. Chasing a low score, their batters fumbled, but luckily their lower order got them home. Against UAE though they looked more confident with several of their batsmen scoring half-centuries. The bowlers, too, particularly all-rounder Qasim Akram impressed by picking up 6 wickets. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel Takes a Stunning Catch During India A vs UAE A ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

When is India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match is on Wednesday, July 19. The match is set to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the high-octane India A vs Pakistan A cricket match on Star Sports 1/HD TV channels in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 in India. Fans can watch online live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A match on the FanCode app and websites but at the cost of a subscription fee. India will be challenged in this game, but they should be able to secure a victory, considering they have a strong team.

