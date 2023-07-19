Pakistan, one of the giants of Asian cricket, is part of a trio of sides who are favourites to lift the Emerging Asia Cup tournament, the others being India and Sri Lanka. They have managed to defeat Nepal and UAE so far in Group B and end the first stage of the tournament with a high octane clash with India, a game that is generating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. Pakistan did not have the best batting performance against Nepal but still managed to get home in the end while the team came up with a much more improved showing against UAE. India A takes on Pakistan on July 19, in the ACC Men's Emerging Team's Asia Cup 2023. Ahead of the India A vs Pakistan A game, let us look at three Pakistan players who can prove to be a threat to India. India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudarshan, Shahnawaz Dahani and Other Top Players to Watch Out For in IND A vs PAK A.

Qasim Akram – With figures of 6/26 in the last match against UAE, Qasim Akram has momentum with him and will certainly lead the Pakistan bowling attack alongside Shahnawaz Dahani. The talented all-rounder is also a handy batsman in the lower middle order and it should come in handy against an Indian team in good form.

Shahibzada Farhan – Pakistan needs to take the attack to the opposition in the Powerplays and this is where Shahibzada Farhan will come into picture. He scored 63 in the last game and his ability to find the gaps makes him a special player. His partnership with Saim Ayub is crucial considering Pakistan’s middle order collapsed against Nepal. When is India A vs Pakistan A in ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023? Know Date and Time in IST.

Mohammad Haris – The Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman is the captain of the team and the pressure of playing against India is not easy to face. He will need to take the correct calls on the field and marshal his troops well while also providing stability to the Pakistan middle order.

