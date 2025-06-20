IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team take on each other in the first game of the five-match Test series. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 takes place at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds and has a start time of 03:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs England 2025 Test series in India, but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on the Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. India vs England 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Under new Test captain Shubman Gill, India begin their England challenge. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired, Team India is in a rebuilding phase with a mixture of youngsters and a few experienced faces. Why is IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Sony LIV App and Website?

Is IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs England Test series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Interestingly, IND vs ENG live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

