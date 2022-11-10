India and England lock horns in what promises to be nothing short of a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Thursday, November 10. A day ago, Pakistan became the first finalist of this year’s competition as they brushed aside New Zealand courtesy of clinical performances in all departments of the match. Fans have been speculating an India vs Pakistan final for a long time and it might come true with the Men in Blue looking to get past Jos Buttler and co. Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2022, but will IND vs ENG clash live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs England Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs ENG Cricket Match With Timing in IST

India have been in good form so far in the competition with them finishing as Group 2 table-toppers, with eight points—the most among teams in the semifinals. But all that is a thing of the past and a solid team performance, irrespective of past form, can determine the winner of this match. Compared to India, England have been slightly patchy so far but Jos Buttler and co would hope to be at their best against a strong side in India.

Is IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will provide the live telecast of the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. However, the IND vs ENG semifinal match on DD Sports will be telecasted live only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. On cable and DTH platforms, Star Sports Network will provide live telecast of IND vs ENG. The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 T20 match will not be live on DD National though on any platform.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of the IND vs ENG T20 cricket match while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2022 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).