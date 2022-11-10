The second semifinal match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup will be played between India and England at Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022, at 1:30 pm (IST). Pakistan with their win over New Zealand, have claimed their place in the finals and is now time for the Men in Blue and the Englishmen to show their worth. It will be both the team's third world T20 final when one of them make it to the summit clash. Adelaide Weather Updates Live, IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2

The winner of Group 2, India facing the runner-ups of Group 1, England will be one of the most interesting matches to witness in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Both teams have a strong and vast batting line and play by their strengths very well. Jos Buttler the British skipper has led the side remarkably and helped to win some of the important bouts along with Alex Hales. Whereas Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, as always helped the batting side whenever needed.

Team India especially with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in great form, along with Hardik Pandya holding the back are a dangerous opponent to play against. Hence the world-class England bowlers- Sam Curran, Chris Wokes, Mark Wood, and Ben Stokes have a task in hand to tame the Indian batsmen. England and India will be facing each other for the fourth time in the ICC T20 World Cup. In the last three bouts, India has won twice and England has one victory to their name.

When Is India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 10, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs ENG game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The India vs England match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the IND vs ENG action live. Both teams will be aiming to play their third World T20 final heading into this matchup and getting closer to winning their second-ever T20 World Cup. Fans will be eager to see history repeat itself, for India to qualify and face Pakistan once more in the World T20 finals.

