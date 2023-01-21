India and New Zealand take on each other in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The series opener was a high scoring close encounter and Men in Blue prevailed by slight margin. The hosts will be looking to put up a convincing show and seal the series. Kiwis, on the other hand, will be hoping to bounce back in style and draw level. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs New Zealand 2023. They will once again provide live streaming of this match online as well. But will the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Raipur.

Both the teams are most likely to field and unchanged side. Umran Malik will thus continue to be out of the playing XI. In case, Kiwis think about making a change, Henry Shipley could well sit out to accommodate Doug Bracewell.

Is IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs NZ won't be available on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. DD National will not provide live telecast of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

