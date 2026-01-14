India looks to secure a series victory as they face New Zealand in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. Following a hard-fought four-wicket win in the series opener at Vadodara, the hosts hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest. For fans across the country, several viewing options are available, though access depends on the type of television service used. India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2026: How To Watch IND vs NZ Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

IND vs NZ DD Sports and DD Free Dish Coverage

The second ODI will be broadcast live on DD Sports. However, in accordance with existing media rights regulations, the live telecast on DD Sports is exclusively available to DD Free Dish and other Terrestrial network users.

Viewers who subscribe to private Cable or DTH platforms (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV) will not be able to watch the match on the DD Sports channel. This is due to the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, which ensures that events of national importance are available to the free-to-air audience but protects the exclusive commercial rights of private broadcasters on paid platforms. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

IND vs NZ on Private Satellite and Digital Platforms

For those using paid cable or DTH services, the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Multiple channels under the Star Sports banner will provide coverage in various regional languages, including English and Hindi.

On the digital front, the match is being live-streamed via the JioHotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the stream through a valid subscription to the platform, which has taken over the digital rights for major BCCI home series.

India enters the Rajkot fixture with significant momentum, largely thanks to a masterclass from Virat Kohli, who scored 93 in the first game. However, the team has been forced to make changes due to injuries. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a side strain, leading to the inclusion of Delhi batter Ayush Badoni in the squad.

