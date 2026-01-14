India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Indian cricket team looks to clinch the three-match ODI series today as they take on New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. After a dominant four-wicket victory in the first ODI, led by a masterclass from Virat Kohli, the hosts enter the second match with significant momentum. New Zealand, led by Michael Bracewell, will be desperate for a victory to keep the series alive ahead of the final clash in Indore. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

The encounter is expected to be a high-scoring affair given Rajkot’s reputation for producing flat, batting-friendly pitches. India will be making at least one forced change to their lineup, as all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the series due to a side strain, with Ayush Badoni named as his replacement.

Where to Watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026: Live Streaming and TV Channels

Fans in India and abroad have several options to catch the live action from Rajkot. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm.

In India (TV): The IND vs NZ match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Coverage is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

In India (Digital): Live streaming is available exclusively on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can access the stream for free (with advertisements), while premium high-definition viewing requires a valid subscription. India vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Cricket Match and Who Will Win IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026?

In New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ will provide live coverage for local fans starting at 9:00 pm NZDT.

Match Facts: IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Feature Details Match India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Date Wednesday, 14 January 2026 Venue Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot Toss Time 1:00 pm IST Match Start 1:30 pm IST Series Status India leads 1-0 Live Stream Jio Hotstar (India) TV Telecast Star Sports Network (India)

Virat Kohli remains the focal point for the Indian side; his 93 in the first ODI took his recent List A form to six consecutive 50-plus scores. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson will be the primary threat with the ball. His ability to extract bounce even on flat tracks was a major challenge for the Indian top order in Vadodara.

The visitors will also look to Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell to provide a formidable total, as the Black Caps aim to end their nine-match losing streak against India in subcontinental conditions.

