India will look to double their lead in the three-match series against New Zealand as the action shifts to the Niranjan Shah Stadium also known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Following a competitive victory in the opening match at Vadodara, the hosts enter the second ODI with significant momentum. Early indications suggest a high-scoring encounter, aided by favourable weather conditions and a pitch traditional for its batting-friendly nature. Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Trying to Exit from Backdoor of 'Cupboard' During BCA's Unique Felicitation Ceremony.

Rajkot Weather Forecast: Ideal Conditions for Cricket

The weather outlook for Wednesday’s day-night fixture is highly encouraging for players and spectators alike. Meteorologists expect a dry and sunny afternoon with temperatures peaking around 28°C.

Crucially for the organisers, there is currently no forecast for rain, meaning a full 100-over contest is likely. As the sun sets, the temperature is expected to drop to a comfortable 22°C. However, humidity levels may rise during the evening session, potentially introducing dew—a factor that often influences the captain’s decision at the toss. Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Getter In International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026.

Rajkot Weather Live Updates for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026

Niranjan Shah Stadium Pitch Report for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026

The Niranjan Shah Stadium is historically regarded as one of the flattest tracks in India. The surface typically offers true bounce and minimal lateral movement, allowing batters to play through the line with confidence.

Historical data from recent matches at this venue shows an average first-innings score exceeding 310 runs, reinforcing its reputation as a "run-fest" venue. While fast bowlers may find a hint of swing under the floodlights initially, spinners are expected to face a challenging task due to the short boundaries and the anticipated dew making the ball difficult to grip in the second innings.

India currently leads the series 1-0 after successfully chasing down a target of 301 in Vadodara. Senior figures Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have shown strong form, while the leadership of Shubman Gill continues to be a focal point for the national side as they build towards future ICC tournaments.

New Zealand, captained by Michael Bracewell, will be desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive. Despite the loss in the first game, the "Black Caps" found positives in their batting performance, notably from Daryl Mitchell and the bowling of Kyle Jamieson, who managed to extract bounce even on a flat deck.

