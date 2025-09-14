IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The India national cricket team will face arch-rivals the Pakistan national cricket team in their second Group A match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both countries are heading into the contest on the back of dominating victories in their respective openers in Group A. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch IND vs PAK Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India thrashed hosts United Arab Emirates by nine wickets, while Pakistan outclassed Hong Kong China by 93 runs comfortably. A victory for either side will strengthen their chances to qualify for the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Pakistan rivalry has played out 13 times in the T20Is. India are leading it 9-3. One of Pakistan's three wins came during the Asia Cup 2022 edition in Dubai. The last time these two sides faced each other was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where the Men in Blue secured a memorable six-run victory over the Green Shirts. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Danish Kaneria Speaks Ahead of India vs Pakistan High-Voltage Clash, Says ‘There Isn’t Much Hype Because the Quality of Pakistan Cricket Has Declined’

Is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast and digital partners of the Asia Cup 2025 in India, which will provide viewing options of matches across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc, and on the OTT platforms SONY LIV and FanCode. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well for DD Free Dish users only. The Asia Cup 2025 final will also be available on the DD Sports channel for DD Free Dish users. It must be noted that only India-specific Asia Cup 2025 matches will have viewing options on DD Sports.

