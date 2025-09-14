Match 6 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 will see two arch-rivals lock horns against each other as the India national cricket team takes on the Pakistan national cricket team in a Group A encounter. This will be the first time that an IND vs PAK match is taking place since the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor, which, for the first time in many years, sees the hype for an India vs Pakistan match as low as ever. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, and will start at 7:30 Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Meanwhile, fans looking for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 live streaming and TV telecast viewing options on PTV Sports in Pakistan can scroll below. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: India Seek To Extend Dominance Over Pakistan As They Face Each Other in Blockbuster Clash

Both teams are coming off wins, with India beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by a record margin of 9 wickets, while Pakistan managed to dig themselves out of a ditch and notch up a win against Oman by 93 runs. This will also be the first time that an India vs Pakistan cricket team will happen without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma since 2007, giving the newer generation to take the mantle forward from the stalwarts

Pakistan, too, will be without the star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have been their backbone in the past five years, with a new-look side under Salman Agha's captaincy, taking on defending T20I champions.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Date September 14 Time 7:30 PM (Pakistan Time) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming, Telecast Details in Pakistan PTV Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in Pakistan?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV Sports has acquired the Asia Cup 2025 broadcast rights in Pakistan. Hence, cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on PTV Sports. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options in Pakistan, read below. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Tapmad would provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online in Pakistan. Hence, fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs IND live streaming on the Tapmad app and website. The Tamasha app would also provide Asia Cup 2025 matches live streaming online for fans in Pakistan.

