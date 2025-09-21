A drama is a common scene when it is an India vs Pakistan cricket match. There has been a lot of drama in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the two arch-rivals locking horns. September 14 was the first time the world witnessed an IND vs PAK match after the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack. The Indian cricket team played that match amid much resentment, but didn't shake hands with the Pakistani players. Pakistan in reply demanded the removal of the match official Andy Pycroft, which however, was not met. India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: How To Watch IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Now, amid the high-voltage atmosphere and tensions, the India vs Pakistan T20I match is scheduled again, this time in the high-stakes Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 T20I is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The encounter will start at 7:30 PM (in Pakistan time). Meanwhile, fans looking for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 live streaming and TV telecast viewing options on PTV Sports in Pakistan can scroll below.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Details

Match India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Stage Date Sunday, September 21 Time 7:30 PM (Pakistan Time) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming, Telecast Details in Pakistan PTV Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast in Pakistan?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV Sports has acquired the Asia Cup 2025 broadcast rights in Pakistan. Hence, cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live telecast on PTV Sports. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options in Pakistan, read below. Pakistan Players Shout '6-0' During Practice Session Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Video Goes Viral.

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Tapmad would provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online in Pakistan. Hence, fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs IND live streaming on the Tapmad app and website. The Tamasha app would also provide Asia Cup 2025 matches live streaming online for fans in Pakistan.

