India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India will be facing arch rivals Pakistan in the Super four of the Asia Cup with the contest expected to be a feisty affair after the events of their last meeting. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding these two teams in the build up to the fixture but on the pitch it was a total domination from India. Pakistan will need to pull up their socks and work hard to stop the Indian juggernaut. They have not been in the best of forms in the campaign which makes the task more tough. India versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. Pakistan Players Shout '6-0' During Practice Session Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Axar Patel is a doubt for this tie with the Indian all-rounder leaving the match midway against Oman due to knock on the head. If he misses out, we could see Arshdeep Singh in the playing eleven. Jasprit Bumrah will be part of the team after being rested against Oman. Sanju Samson finally got to bat for India in the last match and scored a fifty which would give him a lot of confidence. The likes of Surya Kumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma remain the team’s best bet to score big.

Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah were picked by the Pakistan management against UAE and the duo are likely to keep their place in the team. Fakhar Zaman at no 3 needs to score big against India as he has the big game acumen. Shaheen Afridi with the new ball needs to attack by picking up early wickets and peg India back. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: History, Tension and Last Week’s ‘Handshake’ Controversy Make India vs Pakistan Clash Unmissable.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Viewing Option Details

Match India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Date Sunday, September 21 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 21. The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans in India can also watch IND vs PAK live telecast on DD Sports, but this is for DD Free Dish users only. For India vs Pakistan online viewing options, read below. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Winner of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 49 and Rs 149, respectively. It might be a keenly contested fixture with Indian claiming yet another win over Pakistan.

