Amid all the controversies, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is happening yet again. The IND vs PAK T20I game has already been played once in the group stage; now the two sides are meeting in the Super Four. Ahead of the match, Pakistan had skipped the pre-match press conference. Now, the Pakistan national cricket team players are in the news yet again, as they were seen shouting “6-0, 6-0” during their training session in Dubai. The clip of them shouting has gone viral, and it has been reportedly known that the Pakistani players were shouting the score of a football match as "6-0", they were playing among themselves during the warm-up session. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 21, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Dubai International Stadium. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Visits Pakistan Training Session, Talks in Length With Head Coach Mike Hesson Ahead of India Clash (Watch Video).

PAK Players Shout '6-0'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)