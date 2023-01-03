Indian cricket team's new year 2023 begins with a home series against familiar opponent- Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The two teams will battle is the game's shortest format first, with series opener to be played tonight on January 03 in Mumbai. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 series and they will provide the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar but is IND vs SL 1st T20I live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? Scroll down for all the information related to IND vs SL T20 live telecast on DD Sports. India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SL T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Hardik Pandya has been entrusted once again to lead the Team India in T20Is. The all-rounder is being seen as a full-time India captain for T20Is with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not being part of the set up for game's shortest format. With an eye on ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India is looking to build a new-look team for the tournament. But first they face Asian champions- Sri Lanka at home.

Is IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide the live telecast of IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms. On cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h there will be no live telecast of IND vs SL 1st T20I on DD Sports. IND vs SL 1st T20I live telecast would not be available on DD National though. On Which Channel India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND vs SL Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2023 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will likely provide the live stream of the live commentary.

