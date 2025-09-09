IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Alright then. The time of talk is done and now, the action is set to begin on the field as the Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on September 9. And in the second match of the tournament on September 10, it would be defending champions India take on the UAE (United Arab Emirates). The reigning World Champions in T20I cricket have been unstoppable in the shortest format of the game since winning the crown last year and Suryakumar Yadav and his men have had a really good time in the shortest format of the game. The Men in Blue have a strong squad, which is undoubtedly one of the outright favourites to clinch the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and they would like to make a statement against the UAE in their campaign opener. UAE Spinner Simranjeet Singh Recalls Bowling to 12-Year-Old Shubman Gill at PCA Academy As Duo Set for Face-Off in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

While there is no question about the fact that India are the dominant side while UAE would enter the Asia Cup 2025 as underdogs, the latter cannot be taken lightly at any cost. The shortest format of the game has witnessed a number of upsets in recent times and India would be wary of the fact that they do not want to fall on the side of a shock result in the Asia Cup 2025.

India do have a conundrum with playing XI selection and fans would be eager to know who makes the cut into the team and who sits out. Jitesh Sharma vs Sanju Samson has been a point of discussion for a while now. Also, it is important to watch out for where Shubman Gill bats in the India National Cricket Team in their Asia Cup 2025 opener. The UAE, on the other hand, would look to put up an improved performance after finishing a Tri-Series at home, winless. Asia Cup 2025: Team India Intensifies Preparations With High-Intensity Fielding Drills Ahead of UAE Clash (Watch Video).

When is IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025?

The India National Cricket Team is set to square off against the UAE National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10. The IND vs UAE match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs UAE H2H Record in T20Is?

Interestingly, India and the UAE have faced each other just once in T20Is so far. And that match dates back to March 3, 2016, in the Asia Cup that year, when the India National Cricket Team produced a dominant performance to first restrict the UAE to 81/9 before chasing down the total in 10.2 overs. This will be just the second time that India and the UAE will be in action against each other in T20Is. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

Who Are the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah Muhammad Waseem

IND vs UAE Potential Playing XI

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

