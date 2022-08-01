After beating the West Indies in the 1st T20I, India would be eager on doubling their lead when they take on the hosts in the 2nd T20I on Monday, August 1. The match would be played at Warner Park in St.Kitts and is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Skipper Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik came good big time in the 1st T20I where the latter's finishing skills was on full display. The Indian bowling also performed well as a unit as the Men in Blue won yet another match on this tour. FanCode are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will WI vs IND 1st ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

West Indies, on the other hand, will aim at bouncing back strong and hard into this contest. A lot needs to be improved on their part, especially with the bat if they are to pose a challenge to the dominant Indians.

Is WI vs IND 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of WI vs IND 2nd T20I. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

WI vs IND 2nd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of WI vs IND 2nd T20I.

